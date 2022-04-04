You see, you feel?! The next technological steps of the metaverse

There are three basic narratives—identified by the World Economic Forum (WEF)—associated with the metaverse. First, the one that treats it as a series of products or services. 3D modeled worlds and simulations that expand what we already know on the internet; from social networks and marketplaces to video games and banks. The idea is that these are virtual chains in which entertainment is socialized, marketed and sought through platforms.

Second, the metaverse can be understood simply as a space. A digital landscape in which the main idea is that there may be virtual representations of users. These include clothing, art, and property (almost always in the form of NFTs); Basically, it implies a place where its main attraction is the visual, regardless of the type of use that is given to it.

Finally, the WEF (following in the footsteps of entrepreneur Shaan Puri) proposes that the metaverse be conceptualized as a moment. That is, understand it as a turning point in which everything that comprises a digital life begins to be given greater value, above its physical counterparts: relationships and experiences; identities and assets; work routines and dynamics. And so on. In short, it is about recognizing that the metaverse, more than a technological change, has to do with the social and human ways in which we intertwine with the world, basically without distinguishing the virtual from the physical.

To try to understand the changes proposed by a Web 3.0 like that of the metaverse, it is essential to make sense of how these three narratives are mixed and combined in the face of technological changes that appear every day on the planet.

A metaverse of virtual, augmented and extended reality

Depending on who you ask, the metaverse is already a reality or just a dream in the future. Particularly when following the obstacles that Facebook has had to circumvent in its attempt to market itself as pioneers of something that goes far beyond Mark Zuckerberg’s projects. And it is practically impossible for everyone to move to a digital platform, “excited” by an avatar spell to share Tweety memes.

The developments of the metaverse go beyond making social networks with immersive technology. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are only the first steps towards the proposal of a Web 3.0. These advances are practically commonplace in sectors such as video games today. They are still very expensive for the vast majority of the world’s population, but they exist and are already taken for granted.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, it does not end there. Other complementary metaverse technologies are currently in development. Specifically, in relation to what is known as extended reality (XR). While VR and AR focus on creating sound and visual environments of a digital landscape, XR aims to find mechanisms to be able to touch, smell and even taste the virtual in a “real” correspondence with the physical world.

Just in past weeks ad that a Japanese company, H2L, created a band that through electric shocks can make the physical pain of an avatar in the metaverse feel on the person controlling it in the “real” world. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is also prototyping a glove that, through hydraulic air mechanisms, allows a person to experience the weight and texture of any type of virtual object.

Backpack flare or real-world replacement?

The above are just two examples of the millions of current technological developments that seek to give the metaverse a sensory dimension. And if it sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, it’s because that’s exactly the feeling that this news leaves behind. These types of experiments in extended reality present a significant change to what we currently understand as the metaverse: seeking a change from the digital escape from reality to a modification of it, from the combination with the virtual.

However, the following next technological steps of the metaverse are also just around the corner. And they go even further than haptics to see what it feels like to touch a digital Cristiano Ronaldo’s pecs. Or to see how real a bike crash can feel in a virtual environment. As well as anything else that comes to mind in the coming years.

Past the sensory mound, the future horizon sees the addition of brain-computer interfaces (BCI) to the metaverse experience. Basically, it is technology that allows to control movements, transactions and digital activities with sensors or brain implants. And there are good reasons to think that its use can be dangerous.

Extended reality would allow even more personal information to be fed to the artificial intelligence behind the companies that build the metaverse. It would no longer only be our tastes and consumption habits that would process the data, but also our movements, brain patterns and even pain thresholds. All this in pursuit of recreating the real world through experiences made for its commodification. It is not for free that the metaverse market is esteem will reach $800 billion annually by 2024. And that I could arrive to 13 billion by 2030.