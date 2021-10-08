You set me free from guardianship, Britney Spears thanks the Free Britney movement

Britney Spears intervened to thank her fans, those who with the acronym Free Britney have acted by pressing the media in these long years of legal protection by their father James. A pressing that seems to have somehow served the cause, also becoming an integral part of the documentaries that have the singer as the protagonist.

Britney Spears stepped in to thank her fans, those who with the initials Free Britney have acted by pressing the media in these long years of legal protection by their father James. A pressing that seems to have somehow served the cause, also becoming an integral part of the documentaries that have the singer as the protagonist. A few days ago, the conservatorship that for over 10 years had forced her not to be fully in control of her own life has officially lapsed. One of the first effects of this freedom was the official engagement with her partner Sam Asghari and a vacation that made people talk for the full nude photos posted on Instagram.

The popstar wanted to thank the movement directly with a post on Twitter in which she stressed the importance that these thousands of people had had for her and for what had happened in the years following the protection: “# FreeBritney Movement… I have no words… thanks to you guys and to your constant resilience in freeing me from my protection … my life is now in that direction !!!!! Last night I cried for two hours because my fans are the best and I know… “wrote Spears who continued in another tweet writing:” I feel your heart and you feel mine and I know this thing is real “.

In fact, last week a judge decided to remove his father James from the role of legal guardian of the singer and her assets estimated at around 50 million euros. A protection that had been going on since 2008 and that in recent years had seen the father-daughter clash reach its peaks, with Britney who had asked her father several times to step aside: “I believe that the suspension of [James Spears] both in the best interest of the Conservative, Mrs. Britney Spears. The current situation is unsustainable “said Judge Brenda Penny. In recent years the movement has always kept attention on protection with the hashtag #FreeBritney and also asserting its presence in the streets and under the Courts.