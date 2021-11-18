You should know Joe Yellino :: Blog on Today

Among the many things I like to do, I teach marketing at IED, the European Institute of Design. The IED was born in 1966 on the initiative of Francesco Morelli and is located in twelve cities: Milan, Rome, Turin, Venice, Como, Florence, Cagliari, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, San Paolo, Rio de Janeiro. The European Institute of Design (IED) is an Italian private professional school of industrial design, fashion and visual arts.

Lots of curious, fashion enthusiastic and interested guys, really a pleasure to teach with them! And among the enthusiasts there are already those who have launched their brand: Andrea Jonathan Posniak, 23, Designer and creator of the JoeYellino brand, born in Brescia from a family of leading entrepreneurs in the textile machinery manufacturing sector. Passionate about fashion and everything related to it, with the dream of creating his own brand, he noticed the potential of the fabrics that can be created with his family’s machines and created the line of luxury suits, Joe Yellino: high quality, designs and style! Starting from the production of the fabric, yarns and accessories used, everything is Made in Italy. Joe Yellino is worn by many celebrities such as Robert Downey JR, Maluma and Stevie Wonder! The name Joe Yellino is inspired by the world of American culture and the elegance of the Italian style. The vision is to combine the style and quality of Italian tailoring with the world of American culture and streetwear. Joe Yellino Italian American name, in Italian it sounds like a ” Gioiellino ”. Precisely for this reason each Joe Yellino garment is embellished with a Swarovski diamond, an iconic element that characterizes the Brand. Make way for the young and live the enthusiasm! We wish Joe Yellino great luck! Be good.