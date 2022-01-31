you should look in the house

The quotations of the old lire, if you still have them today, could be worth a lot of euros, that’s what they are.

Let’s talk about old lire, a currency that the youngest may not even remember but which has been present for several decades, before giving way to the euro, which we all know. In particular, our attention is directed to 50 lire and below we present some interesting notions about this coin.

The 50 lire they are a very particular coin, minted in different versions depending on the years in which it was produced. They were born in 1954, despite some attempts at minting in previous years and were definitively discontinued in 2002 with the introduction of the single European currency. But which are the most sought after by collectors and what is their value?

Certainly not all coins are worth the same amount, their estimate depends on various factors, including availability, the year of production and whether there are minting errors and production defects. Here are the most sought after and their estimate in economic terms.

Old lire, if you have them you could have a fortune in your hand, that’s what they are

The most desired are almost certainly the coins minted in the test years, the 50 lire Vulcano, which were produced between 1950 and 1953. On the two faces are represented a profile of a woman and the figure of the god Vulcan. Their value exceeds 3,400 euros if in perfect condition, or in Fior di Conio.

If, on the other hand, you were in possession of the 50 lire Vulcano from 1953, this coin today could be worth a little less than 12,000 euros, a truly impressive figure. Of the 1954 there are some rare specimens, as in the case of one coin auctioned for 6,000 euros. But there is a version of the coin that instead of the god Vulcan has an anvil and a hammer.

A very rare and highly sought-after coin, whoever owns it, in an almost perfect state, has a treasure of about 25,000 euros. Then there are other coins minted between the 50s and 60s whose circulation is very high, so the desire drops dramatically, even if the 50 lire of 1958, Fior di Conio, can also be valued 1,400 euros. About 800 euros instead for those of 1959.

READ ALSO–> Do you remember the “Mad Cow” disease? So today it’s back in fashion among us!

READ ALSO–> Scratch the right ticket and win a sum to put your hands in your hair: crazy!

Coins of the 1960 hover around 900 euros while those of 1961, go down around the 550 euros. Gradually, with the most recent productions, the value decreases more and more until the coins minted in the 90’s, the value of which is approx 15 euros.