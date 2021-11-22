“You shouldn’t have done that …”. Lautaro’s gesture that amazes the fans

L’Inter by Simone Inzaghi has finally won a direct match after coming close three times against Atalanta, Juventus and Milan. If against the nerazzurri of Bergamo on points the draw is perhaps the fairest result (even if the penalty missed by Dimarco at 87 still cries out for revenge), against the bianconeri and the rossoneri Inter would have deserved more but an arbitration episode and a mistake from the spot they influenced the final result. In the derby it was Lautaro Martinez who failed the shot from eleven meters, who yesterday against Napoli was a great protagonist with a high-level performance and with the 3-1 goal that effectively secured the result.

The gesture

The Taurus cheered big with his teammates and then addressed the audience of San Siro with his hands folded to apologize to his fans for the mistake in the derby two weeks before that had affected the result. “It happens to make mistakes sometimes. I always try to work for Inter. It’s my family and it’s a beautiful emotion. It’s not a problem if I’m wrong but it’s important if Inter don’t win. We are in the running for it. Scudetto? Let’s go forward step by step “. “You shouldn’t have done that”, this is the message from the Inter fans to their striker who shouldn’t even have to apologize for a “simple” mistake from the spot.

An important player

Lautaro is one of the most important players in the Inter squad and his sixth goal of the season for Lautaro, all scored in the league, has effectively reopened the championship fight. The Argentine, on the other hand, is still dry in Champions League. What better opportunity for the 24-year-old from Bahia Blanca to break free in Europe perhaps with the qualifying goal against the Ukrainians of Shakhtar Donetsk with which the Nerazzurri drew 0-0 in the first leg. If Inter beat Roberto De Zerbi’s team and at the same time Real Madrid do not lose against Sheriff Tiraspol then the Nerazzurri will take the pass for the round of 16 with one round to spare and it would be the ideal condition given that in the last round Inzaghi’s boys will play at the Bernabeu against Carlo Ancelotti’s team.