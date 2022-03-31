you take it for less than 120 euros

The realme C21Y is discounted in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, but only for a limited time.

You can take one of the cheapest realme smartphones at a discount, and in its most complete version. The Realme C21Y falls to the 118 euros on Amazon, but only for a limited time. They are accompanied by some interesting 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Are you looking for a mobile that works well but do not want to spend too much? This realme complies, you can trust it for the tasks you do every day. Our protagonist arrives with a 6.5-inch screen, 3 rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery, among other features.

Buy the realme mobile at the best price

In the front of this realme, a 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. Its body is simple, but it is quite attractive for its price, with details on its back that draw geometric shapes. In addition, you can find it in two beautiful colors, an elegant black and a striking blue.

Under its chassis is one of the Unisoc processors, a firm that we don’t usually talk about but that offers more than decent performance. The Unisoc T610 It will allow you to move the applications that you usually use without problems. In addition, his 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage They are good companions.

Unisoc T610

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ HD+ IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, micro USB, LTE

The Chinese firm has added 3 sensors on the back of this realme C21Y: we find a 13 megapixel main cameraa macro sensing 2 megapixels and a sensor for black and white which repeats with 2 megapixels. In the hole in his forehead, a 5 megapixel camera for selfies, video calls, TikTok or anything else you can think of.

Inside it also houses a battery that reaches the 5,000mAhYou will have energy for the whole day. The Chinese terminal also has a headphone jack and even FM radiofeatures that today are quite complicated to find in a smartphone.

If you are looking for a cheap mobile that works wella smartphone that can accompany you every day without problems, this realme C21Y is a very good buy. As we have mentioned, the Chinese device complies in all its sections, it has a good screen, a solvent processor, 3 cameras and a battery that you can squeeze without fear. Few hits can be put on this realme for less than 120 euros.

