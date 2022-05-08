you take it for less than 200 euros

Share

The Chinese smartphone has everything you need and drops in price on Amazon, although only for a limited time.

Are you looking for something with 5G for less than 200 euros? On Amazon we can find POCO M4 Pro 5G for only €179, a very tempting price. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In the Xiaomi catalog there are many different smartphones, practically every month we find new releases. It can be a real mess, but if you are looking for something safe and complete for less than 200 euros, this POCO is one of the best purchases.

See on Amazon.es:POCO M4 Pro 5G

In addition, thanks to Amazon you will have all the peace of mind in the world. Your shipments are fast, safe and free if you are a Prime user, it is a real joy to order a device and have it at home the next day.

Buy this Xiaomi for very little

The first thing you will see in this POCO is its 6.6-inch IPS screen, with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. It occupies practically the entire front, the only interruption you will find is the small hole in which its front camera is housed. Its rear does not go unnoticed either, it has a large black module for the cameras that gives it a lot of personality.

The Dimension 810, one of the chips manufactured by MediaTek, is responsible for everything working as it should. It will allow you to jump to the 5G connectivity and those apps you use every day they will work without any difficulty. As we have pointed out, this offer comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Chinese firm has raised the level in photography in recent years, even its cheapest mobiles can take good shots. In this case we find a double rear cameraleads a main sensor of 50 megapixelswhich is accompanied by an ultra 8 megapixel wide angle. On the front, on the other hand, a 16 megapixel camera.

Autonomy is one of the most important points, nobody wants to live glued to the charger. This POCO has a 5,000mAh battery and powerful technology fast charge of 33W. Plug it in for a few minutes and recover hours of energy, you will never leave home without a battery again. In addition, it comes with a side fingerprint reader, face unlock and NFC.

See on Amazon.es:POCO M4 Pro 5G

There are very few smartphones that can boast such a chip for less than 200 euros. The POCO M4 Pro 5G will offer you a great experience, has everything you need and will perform flawlessly every day. Note that we are talking about a limited offerthe price could rise again in a few hours.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!