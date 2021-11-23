You: the TV series to watch if you loved it

The third season of one of the most famous and most watched TV series on Netflix has just been released a few weeks ago: You. There are those who have already devoured it with a full immersion of just one day and are already thrilling for the arrival of the fourth, and those who lie. But we will have to wait for the continuation, so it is better to get comfortable and, in the meantime, find one similar series to watch.

For the occasion, we at Cosmo have compiled a list of Netflix and Amazon Prime TV series a must see if you have madly loved You. For those who have yet to recover the events of Joe And Guinevere, we have included some useful information, without spoiling anything obviously.

You: one of the tv series of the moment (perhaps among the most beautiful)

Since it made its first appearance (3 years ago) the TV series You has kept millions of subscribers glued Netflix, making it one of the most viewed tv series on the platform .

Because? Will it be the murders, the psychological games or the theme so current, the fact is that we all looked forward to the release of You 2 then 3 (finally landed on our screens on October 15th).

Haven’t you seen it yet? You still have time to recover. In the meantime, let’s give you some information plus: it is inspired by novels You And Hidden Bodies from Caroline Kepnes, was turned to New York in 2017 and, in total (3 seasons), the bets I’m 30 (you will devour them!).

What is it about You? (No spoiler)

You it’s a psychological thriller and its plot focuses on sick love relationship between Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley (remember Gossip Girl’s Dan Humphrey?) and Guinevere Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail. Joe, apparently a quiet bookseller of the Mooney library, falls in love with the university student Guinevere. The feeling turns into something “toxic”: Joe becomes one stalker and decides he must have that girl at all costs. This obsession will lead him to perform extreme acts.

This is the main story of the first season. If you’ve read it it means you haven’t seen the series yet, so we do not spoil the continuation of the second and third seasons. Let’s just say that in You 2 in the cast we will also see Victoria Pedretti, who plays the character of Love Quinn, Joe’s new sick love.

What to watch on Netflix if you are crazy for You

You have already finished the 10 episodes of the third season of You and now you don’t know what to watch anymore? We will come to your rescue immediately and offer you some TV series to see absolutely on Netflix if are you crazy for You.

(If dark stories have tired you a little and you’re looking for something romantic, here are the best love tv series ).

The Fall: still stalker and double personality

If you loved the dark atmospheres in which the TV series You is immersed, you will also fall in love with The Fall. Also in this series the hidden personality returns: Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) is a husband and father like everyone else, but he is also one stalker And serial killer. To investigate a mysterious series of murders comes the detective Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) who, thanks to his obsession with solving crimes, quickly realizes that the perpetrator of the murders is only one.

Dirty John: it’s not what you think

Speaking of men with hidden personalities and secrets, we cannot fail to mention John Meehan, protagonist of Dirty John, a handsome and caring man of which Debra Newell, interior designer in search of a soul mate, falls madly in love. Unfortunately for her, she will find that the man she loves is a you liar that hides secrets potentially dangerous.

Mindhunter: understanding the mind of a serial killer

The crime drama Mindhunter will (perhaps) make you understand how Joe’s mind works.

The TV series traces the history, which began in the United States in the 1970s, of the creation of serial killers profiles (more ruthless than Joe) by two FBI agents who come to coin the term “serial killer”, thus starting a new way of investigating.

You don’t know what to see on Amazon Prime if you’re crazy for You? We give you some ideas

While you wait for the fourth season of You, we can suggest some titles that are right for you. The stories we bring to you are so disturbing and suspenseful that you will be looking forward to watching these series.

Here’s what to watch on Amazon Prime if you are a huge fan of You:

Bates Motel: Norman Bates’ youth (Psycho)

It is the thriller TV series that explores the young years of one of the most famous serial killer of the cinema: Norman Bates from Psycho. Particularly, Bates Motel centers on the protagonist’s morbid relationship with Norma (the mother), which You lovers can easily connect to that between Joe and his mother. The two discover their dark side and will be able to carry out the worst atrocities.

Castle Rock: horror TV series not to be missed

Annie Wilkes, played by Lizzy Caplan, is one psychopathic trying to hide her true nature from her daughter. Castle Rock is a TV series that leaves you in suspense just like You. It is based on the characters created by Stephen King and the second season focuses on the controversial character of Annie Wilkes (alert: there is to be afraid!)

Nine perfect strangers: a disturbing thriller

Between new tv series proposed by Amazon Prime, we find Nine perfect Strangers, produced by award-winning David E. Kelley and inspired by the novel Nine complete strangers by Liane Moriarty. The story is focused on nine characters who meet at the Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort, to achieve a healthier lifestyle. But, just like in You, the reality is not what we see: the resort proves to be anything but and even the creepy Masha (Nicole Kidman), owner of the place, has something to hide.

