Who knew that one of the most famous couples in the world in recent years would end their relationship? Shakira and Gerard Pique part ways after being together for a long time, even though the singer had shown warning signs before.

Shakira had already hinted that the relationship she had with the captain of FC Barcelona was going through difficult times.

With his latest single “Te Felicito” translation ” I congratulate you “ released in April, it had to make a turn in the world press and the question had to be asked. She went to the TV show “Esta Mañana” and she left startling statements about the meaning of her song lyrics.

“You think you’re in a sincere relationship, but it’s not as real as you thought,” Shakira replied when asked. She further stressed that she wanted to “know the truth”.

For the past few weeks, it was rumored that the meaning of the song might be about the couple themselves and that they were going through a relationship struggle and judging by these words, it seems like the lyrics of Te Felicito were hiding actually something.

Several passages of his hit “te felicito” are interpreted as being directly intended for Gérard Piqué. ” It was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Don’t tell me you’re sorry. It seems sincere but I know you well and I know you are lying”.

“Your wound didn’t open my skin, but it did open my eyes. I have them red from crying for you”

We can also discern irony and a hint of sarcasm in the chorus:Congratulations, how well you do. Continue with your role. This show suits you well”.

Additionally, in the clip, Shakira twice performs the peace sign with his fingerswhich could be a reference to the way Gérard Pique managed to celebrate his goals.

The newspaper ‘El Periódico’ had already published that the defender was living in a separate house after rumors of infidelity.

Other sources suggest the couple have agreed on a open relationship and that the player’s entourage would not understand the singer’s decision.

Meanwhile, the two are trying to maintain discretion and confidentiality at this time. Pique and Shakira met in 2010 and have two children together.