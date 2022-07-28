“You were my muse”: Nicole Neumann wanted to flatter Mariana Arias, but her response completely misplaced her

As is known, in each chapter of The 8 million steps, the program hosted by Guido Kaczka for eltrece, a jury is invited to ask questions about their specialty. Together with the stable jurors Carmen Barbieri, Nicole Neumann, Martín Liberman and Jimena Monteverde, this Tuesday the cycle had the presence of the former model and current journalist Mariana Arias, to ask international news questions. At one point in the broadcast, Nicole Neumann tried to praise her colleague’s career, but was surprised by the response.

The participants Leandro and Camila were the ones who reached the final of the competition and had an even duel for each other’s knowledge. When it was your turn to ask, Nicole Neumann clarified that it would be about fashion, since at times it also asks questions about the environment. “Since we are going to start with fashion and we have Mariana, I have told her onceshe was always my muse when I started on the catwalk at 12 years old, she was already a panther”, flattered the model.

However, to her surprise, Mariana Arias replied: “Look how it denotes my age. You’re killing me!”, he said with a somewhat awkward smile, which prompted a new reaction from Neumann. “No, Mariana, please”, answered the model and added: “I was 12 years old and you would be 18 years old? Well, let’s not say”, he concluded.

“It seems to me that a little more…”, Arias limited, who ended by thanking his colleague for his compliment. Neumann then asked the contestants, “Which fashion house recently held a show featuring the likes of Sharon Stone, Mariah Carey and Drew Barrymore?” Both Leandro and Camila answered that it was option “b”, Dolce and Gabbanawhich was correct.

The competition was so close that the participants ended up with six correct answers eachso they had to break the tie with an approximation question and the person in charge of doing it was Mariana Arias, who consulted In what year was the UN created? The one that was closest was Leandersince you typed 1946, even though the answer was 1945 and was awarded with a million pesos.

Last week, Nicole Neumann was the protagonist of another singular moment in The 8 million steps when he had a curious back and forth with his partner Carmen Barbieri. “The question comes from Nicole, model, businesswoman, driver, animal rescuer. He has his daughters, Indiana, Allegra and Sienna. How did you choose the names?the driver asked the juror.

It was then that she explained why she chose to name her firstborn Indiana. “It was the name of the sister of a girl who was a model, Carola Del Bianco. When I was 15 years old, one day he introduced her to me and I said ‘what a good name. The day I have a daughter, I’m going to name her Indiana’ and that’s how it was”accurate.

As for his second daughter, he added: “Allegra was there hovering between some names like Azul and Coral. Suddenly, watching fashionable topics, I hear that Allegra is called the niece of Gianni Versace, the daughter of the sister who is the one who presides over the empire today. I said ‘what a good name’, because it means ‘joy’. I asked Indiana, who was two at the time, what she wanted her sister to be called: ‘Coral or Allegra?’ He told me ‘Allegra’. Clever”.

Listening to her, Guido was doubtful and asked why his third daughter is not called Coral. “No, because that’s when I started to really like the style and way of dressing of a well-known actress called Sienna Miller and I said ‘what a nice name, it’s going to be called that’ “replied the model.

Surprised by the explanation, her partner on the stage, Carmen Barbieri, asked her what her partner, the father of her daughters, had said at the time when she heard the name options and if she had wanted to impose one. “I didn’t leave him, everything was fine for him. She said ‘I like it’. There was no opposition.”Neumann concluded at the end of the anecdote and responded to the exvedette.