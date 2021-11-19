«You will be a great coach. Now we need the facts “

Allegri pre Lazio Juve press conference: the statements of the Juventus coach on the eve of the Olimpico match

(sent to Allianz Stadium) – After the stop for Nationals there Juventus returns to the field in a very delicate match for the rest of the Juventus season. The team of Merry is expected at the Olimpico to contend with Lazio of the great ex Maurizio Sarri.

The Juventus coach presented the match in the classic eve press conference of the Allianz Stadium. JuventusNews24.com followed the event live and transcribed all the statements live.

LAZIO JUVE – «The figures show that Lazio and Juventus have shared the trophies in the last ten years, apart from once Milan, the Super Cup, Napoli and Inter. It’s the recovery after the break, we have to get used to playing again because we will have many games until December. I only saw the European players, the South Americans arrived late from the national teams. I don’t even know who will come to Rome, the training. When I try them I will see today ».

DYBALA – «Yesterday he did nothing, today he will try to train. Paulo’s desire is to be available, but we have many matches and the calf, despite having nothing at an instrumental level, can be dangerous ».

LAZIO AT HOME – «We have to play a football match: we do well when we have the ball because they have an excellent organization. Sarri is giving his mark, he has technical players like Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro, Luis Alberto. The defense has settled down. We have to play a good game technically but also without the ball ».

THINK ABOUT CHELSEA AND ATALANTA – «At this moment we must not think but only do. It is useless to think and talk because we are behind in the standings. The chatter is useless, it serves the facts that are made with the results. We have to think about what to do to improve the ranking. With Chelsea it is a wonderful match, we will play for first place, but we got the pass ».

SARRI – «Maurizio won the last Scudetto and did a good job. He is a great coach, the results prove it. Did he say that Juve are not trainable? You have to ask him… For me, all teams are trainable. These are not my words, I don’t know what to answer then the team has changed compared to two years ago ».

KEAN AND RABIOT – «He has worked well and is available. Rabiot played a good match in the national team: whoever won is happy, whoever lost is unhappy. The Nationals will then think about it again in March ».

TALKING ABOUT SOCCER SCIENTISTS – «When I talk about scientists I mean that football is a show, an art made by players. It is the plays that remain impressed, the coach must give organization and ideas, putting his players in the best condition. Football is good because it is debatable, everyone can have their say but it all comes down to whether you win or lose. All the chatter takes away the wind because it does not matter. The judgment on each match is then turned to the result. The national team did not give a euro, then he won the European Championship. Now for a penalty mistake she was slaughtered for a week. We need a balance, because in football there are unforeseen events that need to be managed. There is not only one method to win ».

RAMSEY – “I’ll have to assess why he had a resentment during his flexor training yesterday. We will evaluate if it will be available ».

DE SCIGLIO – “His recovery is going well. We hope that after Chelsea they can rejoin the team. If not with Atalanta, in Salerno ».

WHAT DO YOU ASK THE CHURCH – “Score a goal”.

LAZIO WITHOUT PROPERTY – «Sarri built Napoli without a center forward. Maybe he will also do it with Lazio ».

ARTHUR – «I am very happy because he is working well and has enthusiasm. I will evaluate the general conditions and it is fully recovered ».

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN NATIONAL AND CLUB OF RAMSEY AND RABIOT – «Rabiot did some good performances in the last games before Covid, but it took time to get back into condition. Ramsey had problems, he played in the national team instead ».

BERNARDESCHI – «For 15/20 days we won’t have it. He was doing well, let’s hope that when he comes back he will come back as he left ».