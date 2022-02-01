You will be furious and no renewal, asked for Tare’s resignation

Latest news of the transfer market for Lazio which concluded a poor market compared to what was promised to Sarri. A fury the coach against the company and is now a I risk the renewal of Sarri with Lazio and the resignation of director Tare has been requested.

Calciomercato Lazio: Sarri infuriated, skips the renewal

The winter market of the Lazio with the signings of Jovane Cabral and Dimitrijc Kamenovic for Maurizio Sarri. The second player arrived last summer and never registered before. He had also requested a left-back as a priority and other reinforcements, but Tare did not satisfy Sarri at Lazio and now he is reflecting. As revealed by The messenger, Sarri is furious with Lazio for the transfer market concluded where his requests were not accepted. The sporting director is above all in the dock Tare and now Sarri reflects on what he had already said to Lazio: wants to be heard in the future or the renewal, which has long been ready on the table to be signed, will never become a reality.

Lazio: the fans ask for the resignation of Tare

Updates arrive regarding the situation at Lazio. Always as reported The messenger, following the Sarri’s reaction to the Lazio market the fans would have asked for the resignation of ds Tare, which has not been forgiven for what has been done in entering this market and that of last summer. Now also the same Sarri reflects on the future with Lazio.