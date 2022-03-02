2022-03-02
The war between Russia and Ukraine does not stop, this time we bring an “attack”, but not with bombs, but with words and it was through social networks.
Andriy Yarmolenko and Vitali Mykolenko broke out against Artem Dzyuba, captain of the Russian national team. Ukrainian footballers are upset.
The first sent a forceful and heartbreaking message on Twitter asking Russian footballers not to sit idly by: “I am Andriy Yarmolenko, a Ukrainian international. I was born in St. Petersburg, but I grew up in Ukraine and I consider myself 100% Ukrainian. I have a question for Russian players. Guys, why are you sitting like idiots and not saying anything? In my country they kill people, they kill women, they kill mothers, they kill our children. But you don’t say anything, you didn’t make any comment.”
And the West Ham player added: “Please tell me what would happen if all together, united, we showed people what is really happening in my country. I know many of them and they all told me: ‘It shouldn’t be like that and that your president is acting badly’. So, guys, you who have influence on people, show it. I’m asking you. Please!”.
Yarmolenko was clear and personified the call, he went directly to the captain of the Russian team, Artem Dzyuba, whom he invited to be a flasher, just as he is on Tik Tok.
“I know some of you like to show off your balls…on camera (referring to Dzyuba’s penchant for posting videos on the Tiktok social network), but now it’s time to show off your balls in real life. Thanks for your attention. Glory to Ukraine! ”, He closed her.
HE WAS NOT THE ONLY ONE WHO ATTACKED
Vitaliy Mykolenko, Everton footballer, directly rebuked Dzyuba and his teammates for not saying anything after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine national team players speak out on Russian attacks
“While you keep silent, bitch/whore, with your stupid comrades, peaceful citizens are killed in Ukraine. You will be locked in your cave for the rest of your life and, above all, that of your children. And I’m glad!” she said.