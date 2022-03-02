“You will be locked in your cave for the rest of your life”

2022-03-02

The war between Russia and Ukraine does not stop, this time we bring an “attack”, but not with bombs, but with words and it was through social networks.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Vitali Mykolenko broke out against Artem Dzyuba, captain of the Russian national team. Ukrainian footballers are upset.

The first sent a forceful and heartbreaking message on Twitter asking Russian footballers not to sit idly by: “I am Andriy Yarmolenko, a Ukrainian international. I was born in St. Petersburg, but I grew up in Ukraine and I consider myself 100% Ukrainian. I have a question for Russian players. Guys, why are you sitting like idiots and not saying anything? In my country they kill people, they kill women, they kill mothers, they kill our children. But you don’t say anything, you didn’t make any comment.”