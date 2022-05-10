You will be speechless! Fabibi touches the sky with a Black Widow Cosplay

Fabibi, week by week, is setting trends in the world of cosplay. In such a competitive sector, the work of fabibi stands out with its own brilliance. This time she has decided to play the black widow one of the sexiest characters in comics.

Black Widow comic

We all know the history of this character, however, it never hurts to remember it. Natasha is a Russian agent born in Stalingrad (now Volgograd), Russia. It is better known as the black widow and has training as a sniper, a spy and a deep command of martial arts. She has an advanced arsenal of weapons and stands out “The Widow’s Picket”weapons that emit energy and are found on the wrists of the beloved protagonist of Marvel.

Fabibi, a cosplayer of a fantastic job at the level of detail.

If we review the movie poster Black Widow we note which version of the character was inspired by Fabibi. The Chilean cosplayer take as a reference to Scarlett Johansson and from this analysis, we have to admit the great resemblance.

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Fabibi as Black Widow

Just look at the suit both and we will notice the neatness in the clothing which does not deserve too much description since it is evident. The central axis of the work lies in other aspects. The prominent curves of fabibi make the suit fit perfectly and give off a sense of “candy” threatens the cosplay fans.

The city panorama proposed by Fabibi gives more realism to Cosplay.

We would love to observe this interpretation with replicas of weapons since we are sure that the photographic grandeur which emits fabibi reached even higher levels.

The black widow It is one of the favorite characters to interpret for cosplayers. However, the work fabibi performs in photographic quality and care of details such as hairstyle, makeup, lace, sensuality and firmness before cameras is unique.

What if Fabibi tried to play the Scarlet Witch?

The best thing about this is that this cosplayer has been doing a neat job with different characters like Erasa, Triss Merigold or Android 18 which is worth checking out.

Note the quality of the details. The heels, the gloves, the SHIELD logo.

Our score is a 10 out of 10. It is difficult to highlight a work of Black Widow due to the infinity of interpretations that try to reflect the best of the character. Nevertheless, fabibi stands out above and with advantage. As we mentioned in previous reviews, sometimes you can wear the most similar costume but if you are not convinced that “you are” the character, when you take the snapshots you end up losing much of the essence. fabibi takes this aspect to another level and if with Endara showed his softer side, with Black Widow reveals his ability to convey a threatening tone, but, contradictorily, charming.

We are pending! Fabibi shone with this interpretation of Wonder Woman. Requires a new analysis?

