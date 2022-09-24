You will be surprised with the radical physical change of Viola Davis

It is very common to see artists dedicated to the field of fitness, we have seen it in marked examples such as: Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Bar Rafaeli, among many others to generate the desired physique since Viola Davis joins that list and now she is unrecognizable.

But contrary to what many may assume, the actress of Love without barriers, is undergoing a constant running routine to get in shape for her new role in ‘The Woman King’, already available in theaters in the United States, Viola shared among her 9.9 million different workouts that challenge her in her acting makeup.

It happens that the winner of an Oscar published a post on Instagram in which she is seen on top of a tape and in the description she thanks her personal trainer, Gabriela Mclain, who in turn is the physical trainer for the film.

“It was an honor to have been your strength and nutrition coach during this phenomenal journey. Thank you for your dedication, sweat and occasional tears, I am so proud of each of you. You trained like athletes for 8 months straight. Seeing you all transform into these strong powerful warriors and becoming agojies was absolutely impressive,” wrote the coach in the post, who had the predisposition of the entire team with great professionalism.

What is the film about?

According to the official synopsis, ‘The King’s Woman’ tells the story of the Ajojie, a unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century with skills never seen before. Follow the story of Nanisca (played by Viola Davis), as she trains the new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to go against them.