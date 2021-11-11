“You will do it again”, “I swear not” – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The couple in crisis quarrels in a restaurant in the center. Mauro’s attempts to reconcile after the betrayal with Eugenia Suarez are in vain: Wanda is always determined not to give him another chance

“You will do it again.” “I swear not to you.” New details emerge on the stormy relationship between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. The couple was allegedly spotted discussing animatedly in a luxurious restaurant in Milan, where they stayed for a few days with their two daughters. The attacker is determined to win back his wife but she, at the moment, does not want to know because she is hurt by Maurito’s affair with Eugenia Suarez, known as «La China». The dinner in Milan, where the two still have one of their many houses, was perhaps supposed to be a reconciliation, but it did not happen. And the hypothesis advanced by Wanda of a divorce (from 60 million euros, that is their wealth) remains alive.

From the PSG locker room, moreover, other details emerge – not always in good taste – about Mauro’s betrayal. On the day of the meeting in a hotel in Paris between Icardi and “La China” there would be

escaped just a kiss because he had some lines of fever and “did not want to infect” the woman. “He told us that a mess had happened for a trivial chat and he swore they had never seen each other – revealed the Parisian source -. Then, bombarded with questions, he admitted everything. Yes, he was in the hotel with her and he also explained the role of the brother-in-law who would act as a stake for him knowing the situation ». .