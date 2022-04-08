You will hallucinate when you discover the monthly amount that CR7 pays to his partner Georgina Rodriguez!

For many years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the highest paid players on the planet. Arrived from Juventus Turin in Italy last summer, the Portuguese footballer found one of the clubs of his debut, Manchester United. Within the English formation, CR7 receives a weekly salary of around 606,900 euros. Especially since in 2021, the 37-year-old has accumulated nearly 106 million euros gross. Dizzying sums, which allow him to protect his loved ones and several generations. But what does he do with all that money? In addition to his various investments, the star keeps a good part for his children.

Romelu Lukaku Cristiano Ronaldo These are the highest paid Premier League players pic.twitter.com/zdqQa7gFFh — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 21, 2022

Moreover, according to the Spanish television program Viva La Vida, the former Real Madrid star pays around 100,000 euros into the bank account of his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The reason ? This amount would be used to cover “expenses and child care”. For a large part of the time, Cristiano Ronaldo is busy training or torturing opponents’ defenses. It is therefore the one who has shared his life for several years, who takes care of his offspring during his absence. For those who have not seen it, the daily life of the incendiary brunette as a businesswoman, mother, companion and influencer, a documentary series has been available on the Netflix platform for a few months.

Criticized by a former teammate

Earlier this week, Skysports received Wayne Rooney. The former Red Devils striker and ex-teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has given his thoughts on the Portugal captain’s season. Despite scoring 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions this season, Lionel Messi’s rival is not up to the job and if he was manager of Manchester United he wouldn’t agree to continue with him. “I would say no straight away (…) I think if you look at the future of the club, I think you need to play with more determined young players who are giving their best to lift Manchester United for the next two to three years. Obviously Cristiano has aged. He’s definitely not the player he was in his twenties and that happens, that’s football. He’s a threat in front of goal, but in the game they have need more and they need hungry young players.”

In response, the five-time Ballon d’Or went to the comments of Wayne Rooney’s latest photo, in which the latter poses alongside former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher and show presenter David Jones. “Monday Night Football”. The Lusitanian international wrote: “Two jealous”.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier