You will know that she is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the moment

Science has always affirmed that there are recessive genes and dominant genes that can determine the physical traits of people in relation to their relatives. However, it seems that the genes of the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, have a clear inclination to be dominant of both parties (if this is possible, biologically speaking), since the physical resemblance between them It is really impressive.

This resemblance to each of her parents has caused an intense debate on social networks, since several people have claimed that the young woman, who will turn 16 on May 27, is identical to her mother when she was young.. However, the other half affirms that he is more like his father, the acclaimed actor Brad Pitt, 58 years old. It is no secret to anyone that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been characterized, since their adolescence, by their physical attractiveness, with Angelina’s beautiful lips and Brad’s deep blue eyes being their most characteristic features. In this case, Shiloh Jolie Pitt achieved the perfect combination of her parents’ genes, inheriting the beauty of both.

It’s amazing how much she looks like both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, it even looks like a montage in Photoshop. What a perfect mix. pic.twitter.com/iZHR9gFP5i — The Wachi 🥭🏳️‍🌈 8 days Jodie Comer (@MaryWachi_) October 29, 2021

Although Shiloh Jolie Pitt has been famous since birth, the truth is that the physical resemblance she had with her parents was not talked about so much before because all the attention was focused on her alleged gender dysphoria. From her childhood, Shiloh Jolie showed that she was not really comfortable with her appearance as a girl and asked her mother to buy her boy clothes, cut her hair, and even call her John, a fact that Angelina took very well. , but that was not to the liking of Brad Pitt, who claimed that his daughter was too young to be sure of her sexual orientation. However, Angelina ignored Pitt’s claims and continued to support her daughter in her transition. “She just wants to be called John. John or Peter. She, then, is a Peter Pan thing. So we have to call her John,” the “Eternals” actress reported back then to the media. However, there was never an official, legal name change on US records.

However, the 15-year-old girl surprised everyone when she attended the red carpet for the premiere of the movie “Eternals” with her mother, where she wore a much more feminine appearance, wearing a dress and much longer hair, although she decided to honor to his father when getting a hairstyle similar to the one he did in the 2000s. Due to her latest public appearances, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has aroused the interest of some of the most famous fashion executives in the world, as they have stated that in addition to the beauty inherited from her parents, Shiloh boasts a style very natural, an organic beauty that is unusual in show business.