You will lose your Shiba Inu! SHIB Unexpected Cardano ADA crisis Dogecoin runs out of wildcard DOGE

Today’s morning, March 7, 2022, we are facing losses in meme cryptocurrency quotes… Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Cardano SHIB DOGE ADA are in great danger of losses, and even more the portfolios of investors who They were betting on Cardano and the cryptocurrencies of the dog…

Shiba Inu SHIB Analysis

The Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency stays at about $0.00002297, which has fallen as much as 4.23% in the last few hours. The falls are already being seen for some time, the week has been characterized by falls of 3.75% weekly. As far as the capitalization is concerned, I see values ​​of 12,618,083,554 dollars, while the volume is staying at about 708,093,117 dollars in the last 24 hours.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Dogecoin DOGE Analysis

Dogecoin, which is falling by 3.44% so far this day and 3.38% so far this week. And it is true, Dogecoin plummets…. We see it right now at about $0.1196, which is a market capitalization of $458,337,266 in the last 24 hours and a market volume of $458,337,266.

Real-time chart of Dogecoin DOGE cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Cardano ADA Review

Cardano ADA is already at $0.8132 and falling! We see the cryptocurrency in one of its most recent crises… Cardano does not stop falling, it does not stop being plunged into declines of 4.26% so far this day and 7.37% so far this week. The market capitalization is being seen at $27,392,294,143 and the volume is seen at $823,111,912.