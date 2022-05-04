‘You will never be a starter at Cruz Azul’; Flaco Tena despised the Rabbit

Midtime Editorial

The Perez Rabbit He is one of the legendary goalkeepers of Mexican soccer, blue cross emblem and key piece of the title in Winter 97, but did you know that Luis Fernando Tena had told him that “he would never be the starting goalkeeper” with the Machine because he saw him as a young man “without commitment” to defend such a historic shield.

Although together they conquered that crown in Liga MX in 1997, Flaco Tena’s first stage as coach of the Cementeros between 1994 and 1996 left some differences between both charactersas the helmsman did not trust the Rabbit and said it to his face.

“With Luis Fernando as coach I had two stages. In the first he had to leave and he told me: ‘you will never be a starter here because you are not serious, you must work more seriously and be more responsible’. I thank him because he told me for a reason. Perhaps in despair (of not playing) you begin to give up, perhaps that is what he was referring to and it was then that I returned to try to do my best in each play,” said the starter for Mexico in the 2002 and 2010 World Cups.

Tena returned and took Navarro and Campos out of competition

Precisely in the year of the title, Tena Garduño returned to the bench of the La Noria club. Óscar Pérez already saw himself looking for a team after that talk, however, what was his surprise that they asked him to stayalthough the path to ownership would not be easy because they took two goalkeepers at the National Team level.

“Tena returns for her second stage and I felt that it was going to be almost impossible for me to start playing. She called me to talk, I thought she was going to thank me, but she told me: ‘I want you to stay, but I have to bring you competition’. I told him that he wanted to play and He told me that he was going to bring Nicolás Navarro. He came from being a champion with Necaxa, the starting goalkeeper of that team in the 90s, “he recalled in a conversation with Toño de Valdés on his YouTube channel.

“I told him no, like Nicolás, and you see how Tena is. ‘What, does it make you cold? Can’t you?’ and I told him: ‘Come on, bring him in.’ He told me that she was going to take turns so that we could both play, but one last bit of news was missing. ‘Jorge Campos is also coming’ Tena told me,” he added.

Jorge Campos was the Tri’s starting goalkeeper and had played in the 1994 World Cup in the USA. Everything indicated that he would be the chosen one due to his relevance and career, but the decision that changed the career of Conejo Pérez was that they preferred the Immortal as a striker.

“Jorge arrived for the last day because he was in the MLS and it was a match against America, they told Nicolás and me that he had to play. They sent me to the stand, I denied, but it was time to support, “he said.

“The Liguilla arrived and Tena told us: “The goalkeeper no longer takes turns here, Jorge Campos will be used as a striker”. I was relegated again thinking that Nicolás Navarro had more experience, titles and others, but what is my surprise that el Flaco told me that I played And so we ended up champions”.

