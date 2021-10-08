News

you will never believe the adorable nickname that Emily Blunt uses for The Rock

During a recent promotional interview Emily Blunt, co-star of the new film Disney Jungle Cruise, revealed the funny nickname he gave to his colleague Dwayne Johnson.

Already famous for his nickname ‘The Rock’, with whom he became known around the world during his WWE wrestling career, Johnson has become one of Hollywood’s most popular stars and one of the highest paid actors today. But now, thanks to Emily Blunt, her nickname could change forever. Speaking about the film with ET Online, the actors shared some delightful details about their friendship born on set, revealing that Emily Blunt addresses The Rock as “Toots”.

The actress claimed that the term of endearment is an “old nickname”, a slang term used by women in the 1930s (i.e. the period in which it is set Jungle Cruise) is that would indicate an “abundance of sweets”. “I have been using it for 3 years now“revealed the actress.”I liked to call it toots, basically a kind of large amount of sweets and the like. Maybe he writes me: ‘Okay, now I’m leaving, see you on set tomorrow’, and I reply: ‘Ok toots’. Today it would be like saying: ‘Okay cupcake‘”.

Jungle Cruise arrives in cinemas from 28 July and on Disney + with VIP access from July 30th. For more insights here is a preview scene from Jungle Cruise. Also, catch up on the new Jungle Cruise trailer.

