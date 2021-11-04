Tech

you will no longer be forced to listen to them

WhatsApp voice messages change forever. The messaging giant is experimenting with a tool that allows you not to listen to them.

The new tool coming to WhatsApp (via screenshot)

A new tool coming up Whatsapp it frees us from all the voice messages we receive. In fact, it often happens that we can’t listen to an audio sent by a friend or family member, so the instant messaging giant is trying to help all users. The developers are working on a tool that allows transcribe the voice messages received.

Furthermore, this novelty should be introduced first for all devices iOS, as revealed by the specialized site WABetaInfo. Meanwhile, important news on the optimization of the function are emerging from the team of developers. In fact, scrolling through the timeline of the voice message, the phrase pronounced at that specific moment will be highlighted, with the relative time indicated alongside. These messages can also be forwarded and are protected by secure end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp, check ‘Collections’: the new function presented by Zuckerberg

Whatsapp
New function for the Facebook Group application (via screenshot)

Whatsapp is ready to renew the application with a new interesting function. In fact during the last conference Mark Zuckerberg launched a new feature called “Collections“. This feature will primarily affect Business users and it will make it easier to purchase items using categories. So the feature allows companies from organize the articles in their catalogs by category. This will make it easier for users to choose which products to buy.

In the last few hours, a note from the company has also been published stating: “We want to make WhatsApp the best way for people to buy goods and services and for companies to connect with their customers. For this reason we are making it easier to see what a company offers on the application“. In addition, the function was introduced in 2019 with the name of ‘Catalogs’, but on that occasion it passed a little on the sly.

