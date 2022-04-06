You will not be able to sell your Shiba Inu! Ready for big losses? SHIB SHIBUSD

photo freepik.com

After a rocky start to the year, the cryptocurrency market is beginning to show signs of life. But not all cryptocurrencies are created equal. The iconic Shiba Inu meme may underperform in the long run.

The epic Shiba Inu rally kicked off in early October 2021, with the help of Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeting about his recently adopted Shiba Inu puppy. At the time, the token had soared more than 100 million percent above its all-time low two years earlier. Those are some pretty impressive returns. But without critical support, they simply couldn’t last.

Shiba Inu was based from the start on a concept that suggests investors will buy a low-quality asset if they can sell it to someone else for more in the future. But now that the Shiba Inu is down 70% from its all-time high, the assumption has been shattered and a key driver of demand for the token has faded.

Still, investors continue to see the Shiba Inu as including scalability and concentration of token ownership. Shiba Inu fights with concentrated token ownership. The top 100 portfolios control a staggering 81% of all Shiba Inu in circulation. But, let’s remember that the Shiba Inu’s appeal comes from the fear of missing out. Investors who missed out on the life-changing rally last year want to bet on the next bull run. But with the hype fading and his silliest thesis broken, it seems unlikely that the Shiba Inu will see such an epic move up in the future.