You will not be able to use the ESTA if you travel to Cuba, this is confirmed by the United States

The United States government has made it official that Cubans with Spanish nationality will not be able to travel to Cuba if they wish to enter that country with the ESTA authorization or permit.

Although since July 2021, many Cubans “encountered” this obstacle upon arrival in the US, no border authority had formally announced it.

Some found out in North American territory, others when boarding their flight in Cuba.

US airlines only responded to Cubans with canceled ESTA permits that “the United States government recommends that they check their status before traveling.” This was the case last June when Cuban Directory reported on the suspension of this document to some Southwest travelers.

However, the FAQ section of the ESTA applicationfrom the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website, already collects information on the subject.

In this sense, they communicate that on “January 12, 2021, the United States Department of State designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.”

How does the designation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism affect Cuban travelers with dual nationality and approved ESTA? If I have Spanish citizenship, can I travel with ESTA from Cuba to the US?

According to the information official“if a traveler is found to have visited a country designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, the traveler will no longer be eligible to participate in the Visa Waiver Program and must apply for a visa to enter the United States.”

This would mean more difficulties for Cuban-Spaniards who usually travel to the United States from Cuba, who, to date, continue to push their luck, checking the status of their ESTA until the last minute.

Let us remember that the Visa Waiver Program o Visa Waiver Program authorizes foreigners from certain countries to travel to the United States for business or pleasure, for stays of up to 90 days, without the need to obtain a visa. They only need to process an ESTA permit.

Spain is among those nations, but Cubans with dual citizenship will be affected by this provision since Cuba is considered a sponsor of terrorism.