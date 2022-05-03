“You will soon have to decide whether to compete for Cuba or Spain”

Jaxier, the young son of Javier Sotomayor who shows signs of his quality in Spain, has not yet chosen whether to compete internationally for that country, where he lives, or for the land where he was born in 2007.

With the weight of his surname and history behind him, Jaxier shows that he has the qualities of a jumper, as he was crowned champion of Spain in the national sub-16 championship weeks ago.

“He started doing athletics in Cuba and, like me, like everyone in Cuba, at this age they do various disciplines, and of that discipline, the best one you do is the one you specialize in. Thanks to that I was a jumper. And he has consequently followed the discipline. You can’t fool the genes, ”said his father in an interview with The country.

Although he is only 14 years old and will turn 15 in December, the best high jumper in history warned that Jaxier will soon have to choose which country he is competing for: Spain or Cuba.

“We have dual nationality. Compete in Spain, but not for Spain, yet. Until he competes internationally, he still has a choice, and he hasn’t made a choice yet, no, no. You have more freedom to choose. At the moment, no, but soon he will have to decide”, added the world record holder in the specialty.

Jaxier Sotomayor prevailed at the end of last March in the national under-16 championship of Spain with a jump of 1.91 m, with which he improved by 4 centimeters what was his best result.

“I really like Guadalajara. Lots of Cuban here. I feel at home. We’re friends with Jordan Diaz, the triple jumper. We all live near here, near the stadium,” the young man told The country.

Jaxier will be 15 years old and his letter of introduction is an outstanding height, with conditions that make him glimpse an athlete with projection to try to improve his results.

He is 1.81 meters tall, but “he will be between 1.92 m, 1.94 m, like me. Good height for height. At 1.90 you already have an ideal height. She must continue to grow ”, details her father.

As explained by the media, “when Sotomayor Sr. travels to Cuba, one week every couple of months, it is Luis Felipe Méliz who also trains Jaxier. Méliz, Cuban by birth, Spanish as an athlete, silver medalist in the long jump at the 2012 European Championships, is another of the technicians from the Caribbean island, like the best-known Iván Pedroso, the coach of Peleteiro and Yulimar Rojas, who have turned the capital of Alcarria into a little Havana that attracts athletes from all over the world”.

Undoubtedly, it is a huge challenge for Javier Sotomayor’s son to carve out his own career without the figure of his father, world record holder in the specialty with 2.45 meters, adding more pressure.

Comparisons will always be inevitable, although unfair, since the Cuban Javier Sotomayor He is the best high jumper in history, something of which there is no doubt.

“Sometimes, he makes very, very, very unnecessary comparisons. It’s that he compares himself to me when he was 16 years old and he was already a beast that jumped 2.33 m… And I’m still 14 and I’m learning, and he compares himself… Very crazy, huh? The surname, at the beginning, yes, weighed a lot. I used to go to the competitions thinking that I had to do it well, forced by my father, but over time I’ve gotten used to it and like… Sometimes he does feel it. But being compared to my father, uff, makes me mature, but for the better. I like him, above all, and I always say it, his originality. He was always trying to make new things just from him, and that caught my attention. And he forces me, of course, of course. Although I am not original, because I copy him quite a lot, ”said the young Jaxier.

Soon, as his father affirms, he will have to decide for which country he competes.

