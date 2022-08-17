“you will soon know the truth”

Announced on the departure of Manchester United and very criticized for a few weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo had remained silent in the face of all these rumors. A few hours ago, the fivefold Ballon d’Or wanted to set the record straight on social networks.

” You will know the truth when an interview takes place in a few weeks »

Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen away from Manchester United for several weeks now. Only problem, no European cador seems able to assume the enormous emoluments of the thirty-seven-year-old player. A complicated situation, as the Red Devils lost their first two games of the season in the league. It is in this context that it was recently announced that the Northern England club absolutely wanted to get rid of CR7.

Commenting on a post on Instagram, Ronaldo made a point of addressing a proper tackle to the media. In words transcribed by RMC Sportswe can read : “ You will know the truth when an interview takes place in a few weeks. The media only tell lies. I have a notebook and in the past few months, of the 100 stories I’ve written, only 5 have been true. Imagine how it is. Keep this advice. »