“You will understand me”

You’ve been mad at Kim Lee since the last season of the reality show The Empire of Bling (Bling Empire)? This will change when you see the next episodes, promises the main interested party.

Reality TV Bling Empire opens to us the doors – golden – of the extravagant homes and lives of a group of Asian millionaires and billionaires and Americans of East Asian roots living in Los Angeles. Among these, the DJ Kim Lee makes the spectators dream with her perfect figure, her sumptuous outfits and her keen sense of celebration.

In the second season posted on the platform on May 13, Kevin Kreider (the model of the group) tries by all means to seduce her. Very suspicious, Kim asks him to pass a lie detector to prove his good intentions. Which backfires somewhat.

“Kevin and I will always be good friends, she explained during her visit to Montreal during the Formula 1 weekend. lies, but viewers also understand that I have a hard time trusting people. I really thought that would be a good thing. But, obviously, it didn’t work so well for me (laughter). »

She assures that viewers will be able to better understand her fears and motivations when they can watch season 3. Season of which Netflix has not yet announced a release date.

“People will have to see the next season to stop resenting me, continued the DJ and model whose fortune would amount to 10 million American dollars. When you go watch it, I swear you’ll understand me better. »

Party in Montreal

The passage of the one that many nicknamed “the Asian Kim Kardashian” on the red carpet of the Maxim Grand Prix Party at Windsor Station in Montreal on the sidelines of Formula 1 was brief, but dazzling. “I love F1 and partying,” she explained. Lewis Hamilton is also a good friend. »

Although no cast member of Bling Empire did not accompany him to Montreal, his make-up artist from the series was at his side to take care of his outfit, his hair and his make-up.