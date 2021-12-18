“you will understand when you see the film”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home Many stars of the Spider-Man cinematic universe have returned, from Willem Dafoe to Alfred Molina. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke in a recent interview about why some stars aren’t featured in the film.

Many fans prior to the film’s release were eager to know if former Spider-Men actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were indeed in the film. After a year of speculation, this week fans finally got it confirmation that Maguire and Garfield are in the film. However, with the duo there are no respective love interests: Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, despite rumors of their possible return. Dunst had denied his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home and during a recent interview with New York Times, Kevin Feige explained why the actresses did not appear in the new film.

“When people see the film, they’ll understand. It’s about the story. It was a big goal for all of us, Amy Pascal and Jon Watts and our writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, that Peter Parker’s senior year in high school wasn’t lost. lost in the insanity that ensues thanks to his meeting with Doctor Strange It could have easily happened. And that’s why there aren’t 20 other people in the film“, Feige explained.

Dunst recently told a Entertainment Weekly that she would be willing to return as MJ: “I wish they’d put me in another movie. Like, old Mary Jane, why not? I’d make another superhero movie.” the actress said.



Would you have liked to see them in action? Let us know in the comments and check out our Spider-Man: No Way Home review.