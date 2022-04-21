Entertainment
You won’t believe what happened at 9:04!
Mon 04 April 2022
Like every morning, we wake up together and without ads on Mouv’, coffee show your dose of good humor on the radio! On the menu for this Monday, April 04:
Marie talks to you about a lot of things in Marie 3.0
- Benjamin Epps teased an amazing feat, Niska is dead and Damso came by surprise to a Dj Bens party… all this info is obviously April Fools…
- Orelsan announced great news, his documentary is being exported abroad!
- The first images of the documentary series of Soprano were revealed:
Today’s exclusive:
- Chris Brown – WE (Warm Embrace)