You won’t believe what happened at 9:04!

Like every morning, we wake up together and without ads on Mouv’, coffee show your dose of good humor on the radio! On the menu for this Monday, April 04:

Marie talks to you about a lot of things in Marie 3.0

Benjamin Epps teased an amazing feat, Niska is dead and Damso came by surprise to a Dj Bens party… all this info is obviously April Fools…

teased an amazing feat, is dead and came by surprise to a Dj Bens party… all this info is obviously April Fools… Orelsan announced great news, his documentary is being exported abroad!

To view this Instagram content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. I authorize Manage my choices

The first images of the documentary series of Soprano were revealed:

To view this Instagram content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. I authorize Manage my choices

Today’s exclusive:

Chris Brown – WE (Warm Embrace)

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertisement. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your areas of interest. I authorize Manage my choices

The Wake-Up Mix