You won’t believe where you’ve seen Thora Birch, the girl from ‘The Return of the Witches’

Indeed, my dear pagans: we are in October and I am already beginning to give up on Halloween. I do not regret anything.

¡the return of the witches! Have you already seen the second part? Fresh out of the oven on Disney+. Be gentle, maybe in 20 years it will also be a cult movie. You never know.

The issue: Hocus Pocus part one, year 1993, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker were the Sanderson sisters (Winifred, Mary and Sarah, respectively). And fighting against them were two teenagers, a talking cat and a sweet girl who, in theory, was eight years old: Dani. The young actress Thora Birch.

The tiny Dani, Max’s sister, who was actually eleven years old at the time, also played Jane Burnham, Kevin Spacey’s daughter in American Beauty in 1999:

Her role as Enit in GhostWorld in 2001 is one of the most applauded by fans. He has participated in some series and movies for television. He starred cold ambition in 2009 and Petunia in 2012.

Among his latest works we could perhaps highlight Above Suspicionalong with Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones) and the screen adaptation of the novel by José Luis Sampedro The Etruscan smile In addition to his role as Morgan in two episodes of the series Colony, in 2016:

But one of her last works, in which it is more than likely that many of you have seen her and in which she was practically unrecognizable, was in (tachán…) walking dead, where in 9 episodes of the tenth season she played Mary (Gamma), the “leader” of the “bad guys”.





In case this leaves you wanting to know more about her, know that in November it will be released on Netflix wednesdaythe series about Wednesday Addams, in which Birch will play Tamara Novak, one of the main supporting characters.

