You won’t want to miss these action movies in 2023 – Spoiler Time

Beyond the classic releases of Marvel Y DC, 2023 It will bring us other very interesting action adventures and here we select the most important ones.

1 John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)

It wouldn’t be an action list without john wick. our dear Keanu returns for a new installment in the franchise where things seem to get more personal and we will know much more about his family and his individual history. Shots, swords, motorcycles, knives, blood and much more.

two Fast X (May 19)

The already classic action franchise will come to an end with its tenth installment. Yes, 10 movies accumulate. Brie Larson Y Jason Momoa They are the great novelties of the tape. We hope it’s the most ridiculous, with completely unbelievable action scenes, alien cars and most importantly, THE FAMILY. If they say goodbye, let it be big.

3 Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (June 9)

Another franchise that is still alive even if nobody believes it. In this case, the new transformers will tell a story set in the years 90with a pair of archaeologists who get caught up in an ancient conflict between the maximalsthe predacons and the terrorcons.

4 Indiana Jones 5 (June 30)

Maybe more adventure, but we can’t deny that Harrison Ford it always means a couple of interesting action scenes. The franchise of Indiana Jones will say goodbye with this story, so we also hope that the story will be emotional and, perhaps, set the stage for a replacement.

5 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 4)

Tom Cruise he will continue to risk his life for our entertainment. In 2022its Top Gun: Maverick was the highest-grossing film of the year, and in 2023 will launch the first part of a two-part finale that will conclude the saga. Car chases, train wrecks, daring cliff jumps and much more.

6 Meg 2: The Trench (August 4)

do you remember Meg? Good in 2023 will have a sequel. Jason Statham will be reprising his role as jonas taylor to fight more gigantic sea creatures. The film promises to be an even more dazzling visual spectacle than its predecessor.

7 Extraction 2 (no release date)

The interesting action movie of Chris Hemsworth in Netflix will have a continuation, with the actor Thor reprising his role as the mercenary Tyler Rake. If we have spectacular scenes like in the first installment, without a doubt it will be worth watching.