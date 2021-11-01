You work at home, in 2022 you change. What remains of the bonuses related to construction: the guide

Goodbye to “quick” reimbursements – that is, the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice – for all incentives related to construction, except for the Superbonus 110 per cent. With the approval of the budget law for 2022, the government pulls the handbrake on the facilities for the recovery and redevelopment of real estate, leaving only the benefit of the tax deduction. If the discount on the invoice ensures an effective discount on the cost of the work that corresponds to the percentage of the deduction otherwise applied in the tax return, the assignment of the credit instead allows – in the presence of invoiced and reclaimed works – to enter into a financial agreement with a bank o a third party entity obtaining liquidity quickly thanks to the transfer (to third parties) of the credit corresponding to the deduction due. The assignment of credit, in particular by companies to banks, was the winning option, but so be it. If the discount on the invoice provided that the customer had to have the money in his mouth to pay for the work, the possibility of “giving” the company the government bonus allowed to open construction sites even to those who did not have liquidity. The assignment of credit was also the only option available for those who receive only income subject to separate taxation or substitute tax, or who fall within the “no tax area” and therefore incapable.

WHAT REMAINS

Of the three alternatives – credit transfer, invoice discount and tax deduction – the latter, or the possibility of spreading the incentive on tax returns for years to come, still remained the least attractive, but from 1 January 2022 we will have to settle for it. of this, net of a sensational reverse engaged by the Chambers (the bill must be approved by 31 December 2021): the parliamentary work could in fact lead to the introduction of further changes and innovations; if this is not the case, ecobonus and sismabonus and all other building renovation interventions unrelated to the Superbonus will therefore remain without the mixture that gave the greatest sprint. That’s not all.

HOW THE SUPERBONUS CHANGES

The Superbonus 110 per cent, the incentive for renovations that improve the energy efficiency of buildings, was confirmed for the condominiums and without limits of Isee until 31 December 2022 and extended until 2023; in 2024 it will drop to 70 percent and in 2025 it will drop again to 65 percent. As for the first single-family houses, a terrain of political conflict in the past weeks, the government demolishes the “wall” of June 30, 2022: the owners will be able to enjoy the Superbonus until December 31, 2022, provided that the Cila (the sworn communication of the start of works ) is submitted by last September 30th or – alternatively – that the house is used as a main residence and that the owner has an ISEE under 25 thousand euros.

EXTENSIONS

The facades bonus is extended until December 31, 2022 but drops from 90 percent to 60 percent. The furniture and large appliances bonus is extended for the entire three-year period 2022-2024 but with a reduction in the maximum spending ceiling from 16 thousand to five thousand euros. According to the intentions of the government expressed to date, the three-year extension is also envisaged for the energy saving, restructuring and private green space bonuses, with the respective percentages of 65, 50 and 36 percent.

HOW TO GET ORIENTED

At this point, it is worth summing up the Superbonus 110 percent rules. In order to enjoy the Super component in the eco-bonus it is necessary to carry out at least one driving intervention (thermal coat or replacement of thermal systems). The sum of the driving intervention plus any towed (replacement of fixtures, solar shading, installation of photovoltaic systems, storage systems, columns for charging electric vehicles or home automation systems, elimination of architectural barriers and much more) must lead to a minimum improvement of at least two energy classes. For the Super sismabonus it is sufficient to carry out an anti-seismic adjustment intervention.

WHERE WE ARE

The process of the law is just beginning. As for the discount on the invoice limited to Superbonus only, the government has already guaranteed that the rule will be rewritten in a technical table.

IN DETAIL

Furniture and large appliances

Anyone who buys furniture and large appliances of a class not lower than A plus (for ovens and “washer-dryers” A or higher), intended for a building that is being renovated, benefits from a personal income tax deduction. There is time until December 31, 2024. Divided into ten annual installments of the same amount, the deduction was calculated on a maximum amount of 10 thousand euros (transport and assembly costs included) but for 2021 the spending ceiling was high to 16 thousand euros; starting from 1 January 2022 it drops to five thousand euros. You must pay by bank transfer or debit or credit card. Renovations on several real estate units give the right to multiple benefits.

Green roofs, gardens, wells

Those who spend to arrange private uncovered areas of buildings, real estate units, appurtenances or fences can have a 36 percent personal income tax deduction; irrigation systems and wells; or to make green roofs and roof gardens. There is time until December 31, 2024. The deduction is divided into ten annual installments of the same amount and must be calculated on a maximum investment of five thousand euros per residential property unit (design and maintenance costs included). Payment must be made through tools that allow the traceability of operations: for example, bank or postal transfer.

Building superbonus

The 110 percent incentive for renovations that improve the energy efficiency of condominium buildings and without Isee limits is confirmed until December 31, 2022 and extended until 2023. In 2024 it will drop to 70 percent and in 2025 it will drop again, to 65 percent. For the first single-family homes, the limit of 30 June 2022 is removed: from the moment of entry into force of the Budget law, the owners will be able to enjoy the incentive until 31 December 2022 if the Cila (Sworn work commencement notice) is already was submitted by last September 30, or if the house is used as a main residence and the owner has an ISEE under 25 thousand euros.

The facades

The tax deduction is 90 percent of the documented expenses incurred in 2020 and 2021, and paid by bank or postal transfer: it applies to recovery or restoration work on the external facade of buildings, of any cadastral category, including instrumental properties by December 31st. To enjoy the benefit in 2022, the same requirements are required, but the percentage of the tax deduction decreases to 60 percent. The Minister of Economy has guaranteed that the client who starts work on the facades in 2021 will be able to keep the rate at 90 percent also in 2022, but for this transition, ad hoc regulations will be necessary.

Ecobonus

Buy a house

The subsidy for young people under 36 for the purchase of their first home has been confirmed and extended to the whole of 2022. Until 31 December of next year, it will be possible to enjoy the subsidy in the presence of certain requirements (which do not change) . Let’s see what they are: ISEE (both ordinary and current) under the threshold of 40 thousand euros, under 36 years of age in the calendar year of the deed. Beneficiaries have the right to exemption from registration, mortgage and cadastral tax, cancellation of stamp duties and special cadastral taxes, and finally to the recognition of a tax credit in the event of a purchase subject to VAT.

Restoring valuable properties

The advantage consists of a tax credit equal to 50 percent of the expenses incurred by individuals in the years 2021 and 2022 for the maintenance, protection and restoration of buildings of historical and artistic interest. It is valid up to a maximum of 100 thousand euros. The beneficiaries can only be natural persons: the rule excludes properties used in the exercise of a business, art or profession. The tax credit can only be used as compensation, it cannot be combined with public contributions or funding, nor with the deduction for subjects obliged to maintain the assets bound by the Cultural and Landscape Heritage Code.

Renovate

The renovation bonus for works in homes and in the common areas of residential buildings was also extended to 2024; a part of the expenses incurred can therefore be deducted from the personal income tax (Irpef). The deduction can be requested for the expenses incurred during the year, according to the cash criterion, and must be divided among all the subjects who participated in the expense. Taxpayers can deduct 50 percent from income tax with a maximum limit of 96 thousand euros for each real estate unit. For interventions on residential properties promiscuously used for the exercise of a commercial activity, the deduction is reduced by half.

Water bill

The so-called water bonus will be guaranteed until 2024, which aims to promote water saving by replacing old taps and sanitary ware; there are up to one thousand euros in reimbursement (without Isee limits) on the costs incurred for the renewal of ceramic sanitary ware with new reduced-drain appliances. The deadline was set at 31 December 2021 but, in fact, the facilitation has not yet started due to the delay in the start of applications. The works admitted also include the replacement of existing sanitary taps, shower heads and shower columns with new water flow limiting devices.

Earthquake damage prevention

The bonus earthquake is also fully operational with an extension until 2024. For expenses incurred from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2024 there is a deduction of 50 percent, which must be calculated on a maximum amount of 96 thousand euros per property unit (for each year) and which must be divided into five equal annual installments. The deduction rises to 70 or 80 percent if the works result in a reduction of the seismic risk of one or two classes and to 80 or 85 percent when the works have been carried out on common parts of condominium buildings. For interventions outside the 110 percent Superbonus, from 1 January 2022, you will only enjoy the tax deduction.

