you work. Kulusevski and Rugani, if there is an offer …

For a striker that comes, here is a midfielder probably at the start. Or even two, departing midfielders: probably and perhaps also (accounts in hand) hopefully, at the start. Yes, because in the house Juventus the new key word is “sustainability”: an investment must be followed by a sale, if a new engagement appears, the total amount must be relieved of another contract. Better still if one of those very, too heavy stipulated up to two years ago.

Ramsey on the way out

The number one suspect to leave Massimiliano Allegri’s troop is Aaron Ramsey, now definitely out of context. For heaven’s sake: there are wishes for a happy birthday from the club (“Auguri Rambo”) and from some team mates, but appearances remain a rare event and relations with the Juventus coach are from Ice Age. We tried to think about a termination of the contract (expiring in 2023) but it is not what. […]

Kulusevski and Rugani

The market could also end up involving other players who are now less used and therefore could be approached by some clubs: Dejan Kulusevski and Daniele Rugani, for example, even if the company has no plans to sell them. He would consider the hypothesis only in the face of a concrete request.

