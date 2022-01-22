you work on the formula with the Getafe! The details

UPDATE 14.05 – As reported by Sky Sports, the Naples would have optioned Mathias Olivera for the summer. However, the Neapolitan club would be trying to anticipate the deal in January by offering the loan with obligation to redeem to the Getafe. The economic agreement would be around 10-11 million euros, it remains to be seen whether the Iberian club will deprive themselves of the full-back immediately or in the summer.

12.45 – The winter transfer market could give a new reinforcement to the Naples. The blue club has in fact chosen the left-handed full-back on which to focus for the immediate and also for the future: it is about Mathias Olivera of Getafe.

PHOTO: Getty – Olivera Getafe

The online edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport provides further updates on the outcome of the negotiation. The Spanish club, which in the summer he asked for around 18 million euros, has now lowered its claims to 12 million euros: figure also considered appropriate by Napoli, which perhaps could lower the cash part by inserting some bonuses. The two clubs are working on the formula: the Neapolitans propose a loan with obligation to redeem to be finalized at the end of the season.

Getafe is taking time for now: the team is embroiled in the fight not to be relegated and to sell in January Olivera – permanent owner – would weaken the team a lot.