You wouldn’t last a day against the Russian army

From Kiev, where he is fighting alongside his Ukrainian compatriots against the Russian forces that have invaded the country, tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky warns Italy: “The Italian army, as far as I know, would not last a day against the Russian army “.

Sergiy Stakhovsky is in Kiev, where he returned a few days ago to join the Ukrainian resistance forces against the Russian invaders. The 36-year-old tennis player, former world number 31, was brought back to his hometown – while he was on vacation with his family around the world – by a rumor he couldn’t ignore. It was the voice, the desperate cry, of the millions of his compatriots who have met for almost two weeks under heavy attack from Russia.

Stakhovsky therefore gave up his comfortable life as a millionaire, put his wife and children in safety, and returned to his homeland battered by bombs and missiles to wear the military equipment with which he showed himself in the latest posts on Instagram, including the one in which he thanked Novak Djokovic for the closeness shown and the concrete help offered him.

The tennis player who sensationally beat Federer at Wimbledon in 2013 today he is a soldier ready to do anything to defend the soil and values ​​in which he identifies his life. “There is no right or wrong in my choice – he replies in video link with Lilli Gruber on La7 – If I hadn’t enlisted I would have felt guilty, my father and brother are here in Kiev. But I still feel guilty for leaving my wife and my three children. I have no experience in combat, most of us have not been trained but we have a common ideal. This is the last resort“.

Stakhovsky tries to make people understand how threatening Putin’s shadow is for the entire West with a very strong comparison: “It must be understood that if Ukraine falls into the hands of the Russians, then it will be up to other nations. We would go back to 1945 with the satellite nations with respect to Moscow: Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Baltic. Putin threatens with nuclear power and NATO is afraid. He used this card and will use it again. The only hope is that he will die, otherwise he will do like Hitler when he was dividing Europe“.

The Ukrainian tennis player, who has just retired, He then tries to explain well to the Italian public the devastating impact of the Russian attack and how it is also in our interest not to spread the war: “Italy and the Italian army, as far as I know, would not last a day against the Russian army. We Ukrainians do not want to give up anything. We understand that this is our war and not that of Europe, we are only asking for help and assistance. The world is on Ukraine’s side and I think all the sanctions against Russia have helped, even if it will take time to arrive.“Time that unfortunately means lives and devastation for Ukrainians, as evidenced by one of Stakhovsky’s latest Instagram stories.