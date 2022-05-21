You’ll definitely recognize some of the actors’ faces on ‘Love, Death + Robots’

ads

The medium of animation always deserves more credit, especially on a show like Love, Death + Robots. The anthology series features several vibrant short films with innovative and refreshing visuals. Each short serves as a testament to what is possible with animation. From wacky time travel cautionary tales to dystopian cyberpunk fight clubs, there’s no shortage of creativity with these stories and how they’re presented.

Some movies aren’t afraid to get downright mind-boggling with their visual aesthetic by featuring dreamlike fantasy, horror, and sci-fi sequences. But many movies try to make the animation look as real as possible. Certain movies feature visuals that look so real that people have been asking if Love, Death + Robots is all animated. What we can tell you is that some movies tend to take interesting approaches to their presentation.

Is 'Love, Death + Robots' all animated?

Love, Death + Robots is an animated short film anthology on Netflix. Instead of telling a unified narrative, each film is its own unique story. The series spans horror, science fiction, fantasy, and all genres in between. You can watch an entire season (or “Volume”) in an hour or so to see how different studios approach different stories in very different ways.

Some movies are animated with traditional 2D animation, while others are presented with some hyper-stylized 3D visuals. Many movies use photorealistic 3D to tell intense and gritty narratives.

There is no right way to tell a story in Love, Death + Robots. There is only one unspoken rule to use animation to let your creative vision run free. For all intents and purposes, the series is primarily animated.

The series has even used actor likenesses and voices to tell stories. In Volume 2, Michael B. Jordan stars in a short film called Life Hutch. Michael plays a space pilot who crash lands on a rugged planet and finds himself trapped in an abandoned space station with a malfunctioning killer robot. His face is used for the character to complement his voice work, but the film is still rendered with animation.

Animation is used in all of the Love, Death + Robots short films. However, one film, in particular, plays a little lightly with the task. Volume 1 of the anthology includes a short film called Ice Age. It tells the story of a couple who find an old refrigerator in their new apartment. Inside the freezer, they discover a whole universe that evolves and modernizes in a matter of hours. They are coincidentally keeping track of the civilizations within.

This movie uses a unique mix of live action and animated sequences. The couple, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Topher Grace, are captured on camera in live action. All the sequences inside the freezer are animated. While it’s no exception to the series’ mission statement, it’s the only film so far to take such a unique approach to the use of animation.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

