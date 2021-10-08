“You’ll Find Out Who Rhodey Really Is”

The character of Don Cheadle is now recurring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will soon become the protagonist of a series, Armor Wars, dedicated to his Rhodey, which he has been playing since Iron Man 2, after the farewell of Terrence Howard.

The character of War Machine so far it has gravitated around the figure of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, but after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Rhodey is ready to step out of the shadows with a Disney + series dedicated to him Armor Wars that could be released in 2023.

During a recent interview, actor Don Cheadle offered new insights into what we can expect from Armor Wars, stating that we can find out more about the Rhodey’s past, present and future, which so far have not been fully covered in the works of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think the funniest part is yet to come“Cheadle told the press.”We don’t have a strong idea of ​​who he really is out of the Avengers bubble and beyond friendship with Tony. Now he will be disconnected from all of this“.

For Don Cheadle, with this new series we will have “the opportunity to find out who he really is, opportunities that we have not had so far with the right time and the right focus on Rhodey and his path. Maybe something about his past. Prepare something for its future potential. Who knows how far this Marvel universe that seems infinite can go“.

Filming of Armor Wars should start in early 2022 and it is therefore likely that the series will arrive on Disney + the following year. Meanwhile, a big return to Armor Wars from another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has just been announced!