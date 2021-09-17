You’ll like Dwayne Johnson’s Rolex as a cool beer (even if you’re a teetotaler)

There is probably not enough talk about the watch collection of Dwayne Johnson even though it is comparable to that of the likes of Jay-Z, Maluma And J Balvin. It would be a real mistake to overlook its value or to think that it is not worthy of attention would be a statement very far from the truth.

Just take a quick look at the watches from The Rock to come across models as robust and powerful as his own muscles. On the one hand we could admire a IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser Perpetual Calendar it’s a Panerai Luminor Two 45MM and on the other a Breitling Transocean Chronograph Unitime it’s a Rolex Sea Dweller. His collection is full of legendary examples of luxury brands that are impossible to ignore.

Rolex is the latest major watch brand worn by Dwayne Johnson in a social video to promote his energy drink ZOA Energy. What model are we talking about? The first clue is that it is a variant of an iconic model for the Swiss manufacturer founded in 1905, which takes its name from a very popular fake beer in the United States.

We are ahead of the Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Rootbear’, an example of the Swiss watchmaker inspired by the so-called root beer, a drink whose recipe includes vanilla, cherry bark, licorice root, sassafras root, nutmeg, anise and molasses. As you have just read from the ingredients it is not a real beer, even if there are those who have created an alcoholic version.

Beyond the anecdote related to the name, this GMT-Master II has a classic design that makes it suitable for everyday wear. This 2018 reference, with a two-tone rotating ceramic bezel in black and brown, the same colors as the fake roots beer, and a black dial, adds to the original model an Oyster bracelet in Oystersteel and rose gold.

To the classic and timeless design we then add the historical value behind this particular model, fundamental in the world of commercial aviation because it was designed to display the local time and the time of the destination at the same time. The price, therefore, is not surprising: 14,100 euros. Small change for Dwayne Johnson, highest paid actor in the world …

