you’ll never believe what role Heath Ledger was about to play in the Joker’s place

For many fans, there is no doubt: Heath Ledger was the best Joker ever played in a film by Batman. Nothing Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson or Jared Leto, proof of the late actor in The Dark Knight it was enough to consecrate him forever as the Gotham Clown. Still, things were going to turn out very differently.

In fact, initially Christopher Nolan he had really thought to Heath Ledger as the interpreter of Bruce Wayne and Batman. The curious anecdote was shared by the director of the Dark Knight Trilogy himself a NME: before Christian Bale, other actors had been considered for the part and among them even Ledger himself. However, it was the actor himself who refused and the reason is also quite incredible.

If for Cillian Murphy – he also auditioned for the part of Batman but then ended up playing the Scarecrow in Batman Begins And The Dark Knight Return – it was Nolan himself who decided, in the case of Heath Ledger he had to collect a sharp “no” from the actor: “He refused very politely, but said: ‘I will never take part in a cinecomic“.

Ledger himself is reported to have been so impressed with Nolan’s work with the first Batman movie that he changed his mind and jumped aboard the project for the iconic role that made him one of the greatest. Can you imagine how things would have turned out what if he accepted the part of Batman instead?

To begin with, unfortunately, the production should have remedied his tragic death after the second film, but in general the feeling is that he really gave his best as Joker and that the protagonist’s part would have been as tight as the armor on him. Christian Bale.

What do you think about it? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

