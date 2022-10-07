Entertainment

You’ll never guess how many wedding dresses were created for Jennifer Lopez for her new film

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Jennifer Lopez has been very busy over the past few months. Not only because of her marriage to Ben Affleck, professionally too, she has been busy! Result, after Marry Me, we will see her in no less than two new films in the coming months. Not in the cinema but in streaming. First in The Mothera thriller that can be seen on Netflix, then in Shotgun Weddingan action-comedy set for Prime Video (January 27).

Jennifer Lopez: 28 wedding dresses for the actress!

For this film, directed by Jason Moore, J.Lo has partner Josh Duhamel. She plays a soon-to-be bride (a role she masters to perfection!) whose wedding will take an unsuspected turn after the heavenly place where they are to take place is stormed by criminals (yes, yes, it’s a comedy).

And for this film, Jennifer Lopez wears almost only one outfit: a wedding dress. Well, not just one. This summer, during her marriage to Ben Affleck, our friend Jen wore three different dresses. The the figure climbs to… 28 ! Well, it’s still the same one that’s been copied over and over again, but still.

And the person who took on this titanic work – a month of hard work – it’s the Israeli designer Galia Lahav (specialty: wedding dresses). She explained that she had “used special techniques and fabrics so the dress could be altered, torn up and made into a uniform suitable for a glamorous action heroine. » Yes, because it is above all the dress that will suffer in Shotgun Wedding.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

The naughty Netflix comedy of less than 2 hours with Emma Roberts

9 mins ago

Taylor Swift Said ‘All Too Well’ Was Difficult To Play When It Was First Released

11 mins ago

“She is at her best”: the infamous looks of Anne Hathaway in Cannes

20 mins ago

Gabriel Santoyo is part of the Kipatla and Señora Acero series – El Heraldo de Juárez

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button