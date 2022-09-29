you’ll never guess the salary of Kylie Jenner and her sisters

While the show was in full swing, Kim Kardashianand her sisters broke some unexpected news to their fans. Indeed, the clan decided to end the show keeping up with the Kardashians.

It was in a long press release relayed on Instagram that the public learned the news. “To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, multiple spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you for watching us over all these years, through the good times, the bad, the joy, the tears, the many relationships and the children. We will always cherish those wonderful memories. and the people we met along the way. Our final season will air early next year, in 2021. Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family over these 14 amazing years. This show has made us who we are and I will be forever grateful to everyone who has played a part in it. s building our careers and changing our lives, forever. With love and gratitude, Kim“wrote Kanye West’s ex-wife.

Salary for ‘The Kardashians’ revealed

The Kardashian sisters are finally back on Hulu. But what motivated them? The money of course. This was confirmed by Kris Jenner, saying: “Money still matters. I think anyone would be stupid to say that money doesn’t matter anymore. In the new show, you’ll see us grow as a family, the fans want us to be true to each other themselves and, from the first moment, they have been emotionally invested in our show just as we are.”

According to information held by variety, the clan would have been paid 100 million dollars or 92 million euros for this new show. A stamp which is therefore not a refusal. And no bun creping in sight since they all received the same salary in equal parts.

Besides, the first episode announces the color with Saint who would have known about the naughty video which made his mother famous.

