You’ll party in your pajamas like Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is premiering with its new Thor movie and in the promotion we are seeing her with some of the most inspiring outfits. This time he left us a look ideal for this summer with which you can go the last and not get hot.

You can combine this type of pajamas in two different ways, for your day to day with slippers converse or with some high heel sandals, as the occasion arises. The key is in the accessories you use and the touch you give it. yes to this ouftit add some earrings and a ring with personality, you will give it a much more sophisticated air and you will not focus so much on the pajamas.

the pajamas of Dior of Natalie Portman is undoubtedly a fantasy. Her shades of blue, white and black make her a look that we all want in our closets. If you don’t already have one of these pajamas, we propose 2 with which you can go day and night and look just as great as the actress.

2 pajamas to create the perfect look

Printed pajamas (19.99 euros) La Redoute.The Redoute

These pajamas from La Redoute seem very special to us if you combine them with some black high heel sandals and some big earrings. Put on a small handbag and you can go to any event of the most Elegant.

Floral pajamas (€21.99) La RedouteThe Redoute

If what you are looking for is a look by day, we recommend one like this, also from La Redoute. With one more print cheerful and summery Combine it with some converse white, a raffia tote bag and you will be beautiful, stylish and very comfortable. You will be the envy of all for you comfort and versatility.

