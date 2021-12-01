As we age, there is an increasing risk of various diseases, such as senile dementia and Alzheimer’s. As far as Alzheimer’s is concerned, it is an incurable disease that mostly afflicts individuals from 65 years of age, especially women. However, researchers have repeatedly found that nutrition could represent a valid support for maintaining memory. So much so that we could safeguard a young and active brain against Alzheimer’s thanks to these fruits that we often ignore in the supermarket. After all, cognitive decline occurs over the course of several years, during which time our eating habits could make a difference. However, they should be habits that last over time to be able to have a significant effect on our mental health.

The scientific evidence

Our mental efficiency could be affected by oxidative stress and inflammation. As a result, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory substances could be beneficial for brain health. Studies have been done that show the correlation between a slowing of cognitive decline and the consumption of berries. With berries we mainly refer to berries, in particular strawberries and blueberries.

An American study explored this correlation by analyzing the effect of prolonged consumption of berries and flavonoids. The subjects were numerous women between the ages of 30 and 55 who began filling out questionnaires in 1976. After 20 years, and the administration of a new questionnaire every two years, women who had reached the age of 70 were subjected to a test of the cognitive functions. The result was that women who took large amounts of flavonoids performed better on the test than those who did not.

Young and active brain against Alzheimer’s thanks to these fruits that we often ignore in the supermarket

There would therefore be good grounds for believing that red fruits have a beneficial effect on our brain health in the long term. It seems that the best are blueberries and strawberries, fruits that we can easily integrate into our diet.

Blueberries are rich in anthocyanidins, which act in the areas of the brain dedicated to memory and learning. Not only that, but anthocyanidins are also useful for combating seasonal ailments and are part of the foods to put in the cart now to feel less cold in winter.