Young artist talks about mental illness: “That little voice inside me said …”

The young artist talked about her experience with mental illness. “That little voice inside me said …”, here are his words.

She is one of the most famous performers of the moment. True idol for millions of teenagers (and not only) around the world, the singer has reached very high peaks of success despite the young age. In fact, at just 24 years old, the artist boasts one career extraordinary with songs that have been around the world, placing themselves at the top of the main ones rankings international. Often in the center of pink chronicles for her relationships with famous men in the world of entertainment, today everyone knows the young woman artist: but what few people know is that he suffered from one mental disease. “That little voice inside me said …”, said the artist as reported by 105.net. there his heartbreaking words.

READ ALSO >>> Achille Lauro, the brilliant idea stunned the fans | Never seen anything like it

The mental illness of the young artist

Born in Cuba in 1997, the singer is very famous all over the world. His name is Camila Cabello and is known in every corner of the globe thanks to its sensational successes. Often ended up in the crosshairs of the gossip, today the singer is in a relationship with an illustrious colleague: the Canadian Shawn Mendes. Everyone knows her, but few know of her relationship with one mental disease from which he suffered. there what he told.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO >>> Terrible mourning for the famous singer | That tragedy just a few years ago

Despite the very young age, the singer suffered from one pathology which has created numerous inconveniences. This is the obsessive-compulsive disorder, with which the Mendes lived together for a long time. The story reported by 105.net it’s heartbreaking. The young woman said she wanted to keep her problem and the consequent one hidden suffering, until the moment he decided to spill the beans out of honesty towards the fans. “That little voice inside me said if I was honest about my mental health issues– he said –people would think there was something wrong with me “. “Hiding does not heal suffering”, added the singer who today, fortunately, can count on one fanbase very affectionate and present who always supports her.

Were you aware of the mental illness of the young artist Camila Cabello?