News

Young artist talks about mental illness: “That little voice inside me said …”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The young artist talked about her experience with mental illness. “That little voice inside me said …”, here are his words.

Young artist (Pixabay)

She is one of the most famous performers of the moment. True idol for millions of teenagers (and not only) around the world, the singer has reached very high peaks of success despite the young age. In fact, at just 24 years old, the artist boasts one career extraordinary with songs that have been around the world, placing themselves at the top of the main ones rankings international. Often in the center of pink chronicles for her relationships with famous men in the world of entertainment, today everyone knows the young woman artist: but what few people know is that he suffered from one mental disease. “That little voice inside me said …”, said the artist as reported by 105.net. there his heartbreaking words.

READ ALSO >>> Achille Lauro, the brilliant idea stunned the fans | Never seen anything like it

The mental illness of the young artist

mental illness artist
Camila Cabello (Getty Images)

Born in Cuba in 1997, the singer is very famous all over the world. His name is Camila Cabello and is known in every corner of the globe thanks to its sensational successes. Often ended up in the crosshairs of the gossip, today the singer is in a relationship with an illustrious colleague: the Canadian Shawn Mendes. Everyone knows her, but few know of her relationship with one mental disease from which he suffered. there what he told.

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO >>> Terrible mourning for the famous singer | That tragedy just a few years ago

Despite the very young age, the singer suffered from one pathology which has created numerous inconveniences. This is the obsessive-compulsive disorder, with which the Mendes lived together for a long time. The story reported by 105.net it’s heartbreaking. The young woman said she wanted to keep her problem and the consequent one hidden suffering, until the moment he decided to spill the beans out of honesty towards the fans. “That little voice inside me said if I was honest about my mental health issues– he said –people would think there was something wrong with me “. “Hiding does not heal suffering”, added the singer who today, fortunately, can count on one fanbase very affectionate and present who always supports her.

Were you aware of the mental illness of the young artist Camila Cabello?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

815
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
663
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
645
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
569
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
536
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
433
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
421
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
355
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
328
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
295
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top