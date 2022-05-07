Young Avengers have tremendous potential in the MCU

It’s been rumored for a while that they will bring the Young Avengers together and they can make a brutal team.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the end of the Phase 3 with Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is changing a lot. Since we have said goodbye to such important heroes as Captain America, Hombre de Hierro Y black widowas well as others like Hulk either Hawk Eyealready has substitutes like she hulk Y Kate Bishop. For this reason, the possibility of bringing together the young avengers.

Although for now there is nothing confirmed, but we know perfectly well that Marvel Studios has everything planned. So these new characters are not being introduced randomly and could have the grand goal of bringing them all together in one movie or series. Disney Plus.

So would this group of heroes.

Character that could be part of the Young Avengers (Warning SPOILERS):

America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). We have verified that she is very powerful in being able to cross between different realities. At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness he is in Kamar-Taj learning magic. So she can become the future Sorceress Supreme. Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). His skills in combat and with the bow allow him to be a match for any other Marvel hero. She has shown that she is the ideal replacement for Hawkeye, a character who after many battles deserves a break. Kid Loki (Jack Veal). This variant of Loki is very impressive and the only one that could kill “his” Thor. The actor Jack Veal left very good feelings and it would be spectacular to see him again with the Young Avengers as an anti-hero. Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne). Wanda Maximoff’s children are very powerful if she keeps the abilities from the WandaVision series, as they would become Wiccan and Speed. In addition, they would add a more childlike touch to the team. Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Without a doubt, this new superheroine will be one of the great signings of the saga since she will contribute a lot of energy in her own series of Disney Plus. Plus, she’s the perfect replacement for Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and would be capable of leading the Young Avengers. Ironheart / Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). She will be featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and her wits and inventions will be right up there with Tony Stark. So she could fill the gap left by Iron Man. Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). Scott Lang’s daughter will have more prominence in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So it is likely that she will inherit her father’s outfit and eventually become Stature.

What other characters would you add to the Young Avengers? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.