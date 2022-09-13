Young booed procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

The moment in which a young man received several pushes after booing the passage of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last Thursday, September 8.

The events occurred in the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, the city to which the coffin was transferred after a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle, where the 96-year-old monarch spent her last days of life.

After booing the queen’s caravan, two other attendees of the ceremony were outraged and decided to go against the young man until he was knocked down.

At that moment, a police officer intervened and controlled the situation.

The events were recorded on video. The sequence shows the moment in which the uniformed man helps the man to get up from the floor after receiving multiple pushes.

This is the video:

A young man who booed the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was pushed by several citizens and was arrested by the Police https://t.co/F1KHY7gOHY pic.twitter.com/D2eihJK4dS — NTN24 (@NTN24) September 12, 2022

The body of Queen Elizabeth II has been in St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh since the morning of this Monday, September 12, a place where people can go to say goodbye.

It is expected that on Tuesday, September 13, the coffin will be transferred to the RAF Northolt station, and then be transported to Buckingham Palace in London.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, the body of Queen Elizabeth II “will be carried in procession on an artillery carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where it will rest in Westminster Hall,” according to reports. The Royal Family.

On Monday, September 19, the coffin will be carried in procession to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral service will take place.

It should be noted that, in that same place, Elizabeth II was crowned queen in 1953 and married the then Prince Felipe.

