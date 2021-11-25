Young Boys-Atalanta 3-3, Muriel grabs the equalizer in the 88th minute

Atalanta drew 3-3 away, on the synthetic pitch in Bern, with Young Boys in the fifth match of group F of the Champions League and keeps the possibility of qualification open thanks to the Muriel’s late goal. With this tie the Nerazzurri are third in the group with 6 points behind Manchester United with 10 and Villarreal, defeated today by the Red Devils, with 7 points. On the last day, Gasperini’s team will challenge the Spaniards in Bergamo. Last the Young Boys with 4 points.

Gasperini’s team took the lead in the 10th minute of the first half thanks to Duvan Zapata who makes the most of a low cross from Freuler, stops the ball with his left and on the fly, beats Faivre right in the turn. The Nerazzurri waste doubling several times and are punished at the end of the first half. At 39 ‘on a corner kick, Jordan Siebatcheu’s header arrives. At the beginning of the second half Atalanta continues to push and at 51 ‘he finds the new advantage: on the development of a corner kick, Pasalic in the area touches for Palomino who, on the fly from a few steps into the area, sets off on the far seven, where Faivre cannot reach.

The Young Boys at this point tries everything and turns the situation around by going in the 80th minute with Vincent Sierro and in the 84th minute with a Euro goal by Silvan Hefti. Atalanta is not there and 88 ‘with Muriel, just entered, finds the 3-3 with a perfect free kick.