Young Boys Atalanta, the live result of the Champions League match

It is mandatory for the Nerazzurri to win in Bern, as opposed to the Swiss in group F of the Champions League. Gasperini chooses Malinovskyi (and not Ilicic) together with Zapata and Pasalic. Freuler is seen from the beginning in the middle, while in defense he plays Demiral instead of Djimsiti. Deprived of Von Ballmoos, Fassnacht and Nsame, Wagner is aiming for the trident with Elia, Siebatcheu and Ngamaleu. Live at 9.00 pm on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport 253. Available on Sky Go, also in HD

CHELSEA-JUVE LIVE