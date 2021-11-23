Young Boys Atalanta, the live result of the Champions League match
It is mandatory for the Nerazzurri to win in Bern, as opposed to the Swiss in group F of the Champions League. Gasperini chooses Malinovskyi (and not Ilicic) together with Zapata and Pasalic. Freuler is seen from the beginning in the middle, while in defense he plays Demiral instead of Djimsiti. Deprived of Von Ballmoos, Fassnacht and Nsame, Wagner is aiming for the trident with Elia, Siebatcheu and Ngamaleu. Live at 9.00 pm on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport 253. Available on Sky Go, also in HD
OFFICIAL FORMATIONS
YOUNG BOYS (4-3-3): Faivre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Garcia; Aebischer, Martins, Rieder; Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu. Herds Wagner
ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic; Malinovskyi, Zapata. Herds Gasperini
Davide Zappacosta’s words to Sky Sport:
“It will be a different game than usual, but we have trained on synthetic and we will have time to adapt in the warm-up. The field does not have to be an alibi, we have to win tonight to avoid going out of action on the last day. Is Atalanta ideal for my career? I am very happy, but I want to do more “
The second half of Villarreal-Manchester United, a match that closely concerns Atalanta in group F. The match is live on Sky Sport One And Sky Sport 254
Wagner’s choices
Deprived of Von Ballmoos, Nsame and Fassnacht, the Young Boys manager is all about Siebatcheu backed by Elijah And Ngamaleu. Pay attention to the position of Aebischer between the median and the trocar, an obligatory choice between the posts where he plays Faivre
Gasperini’s choices
Three novelties with respect to the line-up that overwhelmed Spezia over the weekend: we can see each other again in front Malinovskyi (Ilicic on the bench) flanking Zapata And Pasalic. In the middle there is again Freuler preferred to Koopmeiners, while in defense trust in Demiral who completes the trio with Toloi And Palomino
A very important transfer for theAtalanta in Bern, home of the Young Boys on the penultimate day of group F of Champions League. At -2 from the leading pair Villarreal and Manchester United, Gasperini’s team is forced to win in order to qualify for the round of 16
Young Boys-Atalanta is live at 21.00 on Sky Sport Arena And Sky Sport 253. Available on Sky Go, also in HD
The ranking of group F
- Manchester United 7 points
- Villarreal 7 points
- Atalanta 5 points
- Young Boys 3 points
L’Atalanta could achieve more than one win against a single opponent in a Champions League edition for the second time only, having done so in 2019-20 with two wins over Valencia in both rounds of round of 16
After winning his first three games against Italian opponents in European competitions – all in the Europa League between 2012 and 2014 – he Young Boys have lost five of their last six matches against Italian teams (1 win), including all of their last three
Since winning three consecutive Champions League away games without conceding between October and December 2020 (4-0 against Midtjylland, 2-0 against Liverpool and 1-0 at Ajax), theAtalanta failed to win any of her last three away games in the competition (D1, L2) conceding eight goals in the partial
The Young Boys won the opening match of the 2021-22 Champions League group stage (2-1 v Manchester United), but have since suffered three consecutive defeats. Should he lose this match, for the first time he will have recorded four losses in a row in major European competitions
From the start of the 2019-20 season, theAtalanta has failed to score in only three of the 21 games played in the Champions League. He found the goal in 86% of the matches in the competition; the fifth highest percentage among teams that played more than 20 games in the period after Bayern Munich (100%), Juventus (90%), Psg (89%) and Manchester City (88%)