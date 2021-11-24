Young Boys-Atalanta, the words of Gian Piero Gasperini
Pyrotechnic 3-3 in Bern that leaves a door open to Atalanta in the Champions League: in Bergamo it will be necessary to beat Villarreal to move forward. Gian Piero Gasperini he commented on the draw with Young Boys in the post-match.
Gasperini after Young Boys-Atalanta: “Great possibilities”
“The match has lived through many episodes, winning it would have meant having two useful results in the last fight, but in short, we have to accept this draw. We were also losing it, that’s okay. we have a great chance of still being in Europe, we will play the chance to pass the turn on our field, with our audience. We would have signed up to arrive in these conditions “.
Young Boys-Atalanta, Gasperini’s analysis
“Once we had the lead in the first half we thought we had dropped the pace, we allowed them to take the field, possession. We conceded goals from a corner kick, but we struggled, we played very backward, a lot in our own half. I play in their area, I think there was a fairly clear penalty on Pasalic. In the second half we started with the best attitude, we scored, then Palomino scored. They unbalanced the team, with people fast, fast in front. Until ten minutes from the end it was channeled very well. “
Young Boys-Atalanta, Gasperini at Sky Sport
“A match that seemed well channeled, we missed the third goal and trusted them, the games change in a short time, we lost them at times. Tired? Synthetic is a different surface that leaves a different tiredness, we don’t like it because I doubt it improves the players, it is a surface that takes away technique and quality from the players Villarreal? I would have preferred to have two results available, we will have to play a great game, Villarreal are a great team. The conditions of Zappacosta? The ankle has turned badly, we’ll see tomorrow but I don’t think he’ll be there with Juve. ”