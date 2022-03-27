Young Chilean collected kilos of cans for months to buy a Nintendo Switch

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Buying a video game console is not an easy task. It is expensive hardware, especially for people from regions such as Latin America, where import costs, the exchange rate and different taxes make getting one a daunting task. However, they say that wanting is power and we have the example in a young Chilean who, in order to buy a Nintendo Switch, began to collect kilos of cans.

Recently our friends from Tarreo They told us the story of Benjamín, a young man from the Lo Prado commune in Santiago de Chile. It is about a young man who had every intention of buying a Nintendo Switch, but had 2 major obstacles: the console is expensive and he lacked the resources to buy them.

Fortunately, Benjamin was inspired by this challenge and came up with a good idea: pay for his Nintendo Switch with the money he earned from collecting cans. Thus, he began an adventure in which, for 9 months, he collected a total of 495.13 kilos of cans to sell them and have enough money to release the latest Nintendo console.

After all this effort, Benjamin got the money and went to buy a Nintendo Switch with a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Shortly after this, her sister shared on social networks and it was there that she went viral.

Without a doubt, Benjamin taught other players a lesson, and that is that, with effort and dedication, they can get those video games that they want so much. We’ll see if this ends up unleashing a wave of young gamers who help recycling in order to buy the console of their dreams.

